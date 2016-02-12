Calendar » Be Your Own Valentine

February 12, 2016 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Valentine’s Day can be a challenging time for those grieving the loss of a husband, partner or wife. Join the Hospice of Santa Barbara and author Marilee Zdenek for a discussion on how to manifest a life of purpose and contentment while recovering from the loss of a loved one.

Widowed at twenty-seven and again at seventy-four, Zdenek will share her own story of loss and recovery, and how she integrated the past into the present to create a new life as an independent women. She will also help you discover ways to invent a new kind of future for yourself in which you learn to become your own valentine.

Seating is limited. To reserve your spot, please call 805-563-8820 or email [email protected]

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.