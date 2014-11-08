Calendar » Beach Ball - Ballroom Dance Competition and Show

November 8, 2014 from 6:00pm - 11:00pm

UCSB's Cotillion Dance Club is hosting Santa Barbara’s only ballroom, latin, and nightclub dance competition on Saturday, November 8, 2014 in UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion at the University Center. Come watch dancers from all over California compete in the sassy salsa, the dramatic tango, the jazzy swing, the passionate rumba, and many more! The finale will be an explosive showcase by US National Professional Latin Finalists, Nikolai Voronovich and Maria Nikolishina. Admission is only $15/person for the whole day; $25/person for premier front row seating. If you like “Dancing with the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance” you won’t want to miss this! For more information, visit us atwww.ucsbbeachball.com.

The Cotillion Dance Club is a UCSB student organization that has been spreading the fun and joy of partner dancing to students and the greater Santa Barbara community for the past 17 years.