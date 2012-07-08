Calendar » Beach Clean Up at Arroyo Burro Beach

July 8, 2012 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm

Help protect ocean creatures from plastic marine debris. Join AFS Green Schools at the Watershed Resource Center the 2nd Sunday of the month for a beach clean up at 12:00pm. All ages welcome. During the past year, volunteers have picked up thousands of pieces of trash off the beach. Bring your own bag or bucket and gloves if possible. After the Clean Up, enjoy fun family activities at the Watershed Resource Center where you can learn how your actions affect creeks and the ocean.