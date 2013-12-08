Calendar » Beach Clean Ups at Hendry’s Beach

December 8, 2013 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Clean the Beach. Help the Ocean. FEEL GOOD. When? 2nd Sundays of the Month- Upcoming Dates are: December 8, January 12 and February 9th- 12:00-2:00 pm. Where? South Coast Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. Who? You and your friends. Please bring your own bag, bucket, and gloves. Monthly Beach Clean Ups brought to you by Explore Ecology/ Art From Scrap.