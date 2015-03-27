Calendar » Bead Elements and Design Show

March 27, 2015 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Bead Elements and Design Show (BEADS), will be held at the Fess Parker Doubletree in Santa Barbara on March 27 - 29, 2015. The artists, artisans, and merchants chosen by juried application and by invitation will be offering their latest designs.

Ancient handmade beads gave the wearer a personal momentum, a sense of being pulled into seasonal forces and rhythmical cycles. BEADS will carry on the traditions, passed down for generations, of artisans employing natural materials, handmade skills and techniques that produce one-of-a-kind, works of art.

The show promises to create a buzz with its location and with an unequaled selection of artisan beads and jewelry, gemstones, gold & silver, ceramics, wearable art, designer components, artisan supplies, metalwork, textile and fiber arts, handsewn clothing, collectibles, and antiquities.

The Fess Parker Doubletree is located on 24 beautifully landscaped acres alongside a long sandy beach. Its rich amenities include spas, swimming, wine tasting, and fine dining.

BEADS will offer 150 workshops ranging from metal working to bead embroidery where visitors can learn the traditional skills of enameling, glasswork, beadmaking, soldering, mixed media, polymer clay, art clay silver, resin jewelry, riveting, electroforming, beadweaving, felting, chainmaille, and glass casting.

Bead Elements and Design Show welcomes the public –as well as wholesale buyers and trades people. $10 admission –register online or at the door. March 27 - 29, 2015, Friday through Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Located at The Fess Parker Doubletree, 633 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara CA 93103. Show attendees have complimentary parking. For show information, visit http://www.beadelementsanddesignshow.com