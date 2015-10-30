Calendar » Bead Elements and Design Show

October 30, 2015 from 10:00am - 9:00pm

Bead Elements and Design Show returns to Fess Parker Doubletree Santa Barbara, October 30 - November 1, 2015, with a remarkable selection of beautiful and sensuous handcrafted products, along with 100 workshops taught by craft artists and designers. The show celebrates the beauty of handcrafted beads, jewelry, clothing, and unusual items such as Gablonzer pressed beads, vintage glass buttons, ancestral artifacts, art clay silver, champlevé enamel, art nouveau lace, sacred tribal arts, nomadic textiles and jewelry. The promoters of Bead Elements and Design Show rely on their life-long experience with the artisanal trades, to bring together an amazing selection of exhibitors, each hand-selected for their originality of design. From established artisan to emerging artist, the exhibitors will be offering their best and newest designs of beads, jewelry, findings clothing, accessories, and textiles. The techniques, materials, and skills represented include bead making, lapidary art, fashion design, millinery, polymer clay, felting, glass making, interior décor, artistic beads, designer jewelry, hand-dyed silk, ceramics, leather, wood, metal, fine pearls, and designer findings. There are over 100 hands-on workshops in enameling, wirework, jewelry design, art clay, metalwork, kumihimo, beadwork, crystal setting, bronze clay, freeform weaving, art glass, leatherwork, electroforming, Viking knit, and mixed media. Bead Elements and Design Show is open on Friday, 7pm-9pm & Sat-Sun, from 10am-6pm. Workshops daily 10am-6pm. Fess Parker Doubletree 633 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara CA. Admission is $10, which is good all three days, and includes parking. For more information, visit www.beadelements.com.