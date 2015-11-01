Calendar » Bead Elements and Design Show

November 1, 2015 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Bead Elements & Design Show entwines form and pattern, artisanship and handcraft, into original design. Attendees will find 250 artisan galleries exhibiting handmade beads, jewelry, clothes, accessories, artisan supplies and textiles.

The jewelry and clothing that animated nomadic existence relied on hand skills to express a visual experience of life. The craft artists and designers exhibiting at Bead Elements use artisanal skills, complex tools, and hand techniques to create a variety of high-quality, original, works of art.

Bead Elements is a visual experience giving life to design: one-of-a-kind glass beads, handsewn clothing, hand-dyed silk, millinery arts, precious jewelry, ceramics, gemstones, leather, wood, metal, gold & silver, enamel, art silver clay, polymer clay, embellishments, and textiles. Exhibits open October 30, from 7-9pm and 10am-6pm October 31 and November 1. Workshops, forums, and seminars open 8am - 9pm, Oct 30 - Nov 1