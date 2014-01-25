Calendar » Bear in Mind: The Story of the California Grizzly Exhibit Opening

January 25, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Bear in Mind: The Story of the California Grizzly

January 25–May 11, 2014

Scientists think that about 10,000 grizzlies once lived in California. Whether out of fear, thrill, or simple competition for space on the land, California settlers killed grizzly bears until the 1920s when the species became extinct. But the grizzly bear lives on in our imaginations and in stories and advertisements symbolizing things desired and things lost. Bear in mind, what you do affects wildlife. So, what are you going to do to help?

An Exhibit Envoy traveling exhibit developing in partnership with The Bancroft Library, University of California, Berkeley, and Heyday Books, and is made possible by generous frants from The William Randolph Hearst Foundation, and Bank of the West.