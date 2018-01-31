Calendar » ‘Beautiful, Bold, Business’ Workshop for Women Entrepreneurs

January 31, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

"Beautiful, Bold, Business" is the title of a 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31 workshop for female entrepreneurs at the new Impact Hub facility Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St., Santa Barbara.

The workshop is presented by Anne Ribley, founder of Soul stamina, and Chrustal Clifton, founder of Chrstalize Consulting.

Ribley is an expert in elevating online reach, viral content creation and creating a "raving fan culture."

Clifton is an entrepreneur and strategist in defining bold of a business and brand strategies that boost their bottom line.

Organizers say they will help participants identify "the soul" of their business; define their unique brand boldness; discover how to make their brand irresistible; and dive into secrets of how to grow a business online or in the marketplace.

Cost is $35 and $15 for Impact Hub members.

Register at www.beautifulboldbusiness.com