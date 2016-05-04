Calendar » Beauiful Duckling: An Evening with Legendary Screenwriter Chang Yung-Hsiang

May 4, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for a rare 35mm screening of a classic film from the golden era of Taiwan cinema, with special guest, screenwriter Chang Yung-hsiang. UCSBProfessor Michael Berry will lead a discussion with the renowned screenwriter of over 100 films.

Winner of the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Cinematography at the 1965 Golden Horse Awards, Beautiful Duckling is one of the true classics of Taiwanese cinema. Set on an idyllic duck farm in rural Taiwan, Beautiful Duckling tells the story of Lin Tsai-tien (Ko Hsiang-Ting) and his adopted daughter Hsiao-yue (Tang Pao-Yun), whose lives are turned upside down with the arrival of a mysterious stranger named Chao-fu (Ou Wei). The film launched a new genre in Taiwan called “Healthy Realism,” which was intended to emulate European New Wave movements like Italian Neo-Realism, while injecting a healthy dose of traditional Confucian values and espousal of government modernization policies.

This event is co-sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center, the Taiwan Academy, East Asia Center, Department of East Asian Languages & Cultural Studies, Center for Taiwan Studies, and the Film and Media Studies Department.