Beautiful Garden Design for Drought
Saturday, May 31, 2014, 10:00 to 11:30AM:
By Master Gardeners Lesley Wiscomb and Donna Simmons with Billy Goodnick, author and landscape architect
You will learn about an array of drought tolerant plants and how to design a beautiful garden using Billy’s savvy design techniques and extensive knowledge. This free event is part of Santa Barbara's Garden Month celebration during the month of May.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMasterGardener
- Price: FREE
- Location: Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/