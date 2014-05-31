Calendar » Beautiful Garden Design for Drought

May 31, 2014 from 10:00am - 11:30am

Saturday, May 31, 2014, 10:00 to 11:30AM:

BEAUTIFUL GARDEN DESIGN for DROUGHT

By Master Gardeners Lesley Wiscomb and Donna Simmons with Billy Goodnick, author and landscape architect

You will learn about an array of drought tolerant plants and how to design a beautiful garden using Billy’s savvy design techniques and extensive knowledge. This free event is part of Santa Barbara's Garden Month celebration during the month of May.