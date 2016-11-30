Calendar » Beautiful Holiday Food Treats

November 30, 2016 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Make this holiday season unforgettable by giving loved ones homemade seasonal treats! Create classic goodies that your guests will look forward to every holiday. Learn how to prepare and present scrumptious holiday treats that boost the festive spirit. Pick up useful cooking tricks and eliminate the stress of preparation.

Make your holiday season full of joy, family, and food. Register now!

Course number: 606400

Date: Friday, November 30, 2016

Time: 10a.m. – 2p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Room 27 – Culinary Lab

310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Class cost: $45

Contact: [email protected]

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138