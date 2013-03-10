Calendar » “Beauty and the Beast”

March 10, 2013 from 2 p.m.

This production of "Beauty and the Beast," by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Robert Sund, adapts this classic story based on the Jean Cocteau film of 1925. A beautiful score by Tchaikovsky combined with the lavish sets, masks, and stunning costumes complete the magical transformation of this production. This rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" was performed during the company’s international tour of Taiwan and China and throughout the western states.