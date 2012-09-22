Calendar » Become a Friend of the World: Bodhisattva Vows

September 22, 2012 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

We all want meaningful relationships. This class will look at practices and approaches to relationships that will guarantee harmony in our life, promote pleasant relationships, and strengthen our good qualities. These practical approaches are explained in Bodhisattva Vows. Everyone will have the opportunity to take the vows as a personal way of life, or set the intention to live according to the vows. Open to everyone-no experience needed! Taught by American Buddhist monk Gen Kelsang Wangpo