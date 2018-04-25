Calendar » BECOME A TRAILS & RAILS AMTRAK GUIDE & RIDE THE RAILS !

February 24, 2018 from 9 AM - 4 PM

The annual training for Juan Bautista de Anza National Trails & Rails program for guides on Amtrak is slated for Saturday February 24, 2018. This is a partnership program between Amtrak and the National Parks System. You will meet others participating and learn about the program in a workshop in Santa Barbara beginning at 9:00 AM and ending at 4:00 PM.

New guides are needed and will learn about the importance of this trail to our national history.

This one day classroom training is offered only once a year and it is followed by 3 peer to peer training sessions aboard the Coast Starlight weekends in March & April. . Here is a link that tells you a little bit about our local Trails & Rails program on the Juan Bautista de Anza Trail https://Goletadepot.wordpress.com/trails-and-rails/

Guides deliver talks in the Amtrak Lounge car traveling North from Santa Barbara enroute to San Luis Obispo & return.

This is one of 24 Trails & Rails seasonal programs offered on Amtrak to passengers.

Prospective guides please contact Rebecca Reid, Trails & Rails coordinator for the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. [email protected]

If you are already enthusiastic, apply here

https://goo.gl/forms/PnDU4pieLbrG1Qos1