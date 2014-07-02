Calendar » Become Pain Free with Foam Rolling and Stretching

July 2, 2014 from 10:30am - 11:30am

This class is a continuation series of the Mikki Reilly's Paleo lifestyle teachings.

Many injuries can be avoided through proper stretching and foam rolling. These fun and effective exercises will help you identify those areas of your body that are restricted and need deep tissue release. Experience the benefits of having a professional trainer guide you through a regimen of foam rolling and stretching. Change your life! Local personal trainer Mikki Reilly will show how you can benefit from this simple but effective technique that will provide relief, increased mobility and flexibility.

Please bring an exercise mat and a 6 X 36 inch foam roller to class.

Class ID: 14098 01

Wednesday, 10:30 am - 11:30 am

4 sessions starting July 2, ending July 23

Class fee: $28

Classroom Location Information:

SBCC Schott Center, Tannahill Auditorium

310 W. Padre St., Santa Barbara

To register, go to: http://bit.ly/1smb73s.