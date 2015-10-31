Becoming an Impactful Board Member
Turn your passion for nonprofits into meaningful results, by learning the skills to become an impactful board member. SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning launches its new Nonprofit Skills Program with this two-session workshop led by Scott Reed, President and CEO of Music Academy of the West. Discover ways to capitalize on personal strengths, and become an engaging ambassador for your organization to make a long-lasting difference.
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 31, 2015 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 pm
- Price: $36
- Location: Schott Campus, Auditorium 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.theCLL.org