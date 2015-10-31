Calendar » Becoming an Impactful Board Member

October 31, 2015 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 pm

Turn your passion for nonprofits into meaningful results, by learning the skills to become an impactful board member. SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning launches its new Nonprofit Skills Program with this two-session workshop led by Scott Reed, President and CEO of Music Academy of the West. Discover ways to capitalize on personal strengths, and become an engaging ambassador for your organization to make a long-lasting difference.

Course number: 506220

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138