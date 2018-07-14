Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Beefhearts Restaurant Pop-up at Telegraph Brewery

July 14, 2018 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm
Chefs Nick Bodden and Ron Allen of Beefhearts Restaurant Pop-Up will be providing our customers with creative twists on comfort food Saturday afternoons all summer long. Grab a pal and enjoy the fare paired up with a Telegraph craft brew. It's going to be awesome.

 

