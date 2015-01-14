Calendar » Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara

January 14, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Start Date: January 14, 2015

5 Wednesdays

5:30pm to 7:00pm

Handouts will be provided

Fee: $20

These classes focus on the application, care, and working of our backyard bee hives. It also includes all of those with multiple hives, apiaries, farms, and ranches. We will explore various topics related to each subject matter.

CLASSES

1st class: SWARM PREVENTION

2nd class: DISEASE

3rd class: HIVE SPLITTING

4th class: BEE FRIENDLY POLLINATORS & HERBS

5th class: HONEY EXTRACTION

Location: In the auditorium at the Public Health Dept.

300 N. San Antonio Rd., Santa Barbara 93110

Phone: 805-689-2011

Beeguildsb.org