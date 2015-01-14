Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara
Start Date: January 14, 2015
5 Wednesdays
5:30pm to 7:00pm
Handouts will be provided
Fee: $20
These classes focus on the application, care, and working of our backyard bee hives. It also includes all of those with multiple hives, apiaries, farms, and ranches. We will explore various topics related to each subject matter.
CLASSES
1st class: SWARM PREVENTION
2nd class: DISEASE
3rd class: HIVE SPLITTING
4th class: BEE FRIENDLY POLLINATORS & HERBS
5th class: HONEY EXTRACTION
Location: In the auditorium at the Public Health Dept.
300 N. San Antonio Rd., Santa Barbara 93110
Phone: 805-689-2011
Beeguildsb.org
