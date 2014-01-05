Calendar » Beekeepers Guild presents Jeremy Rose

January 5, 2014 from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Your local Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara presents Jeremy Rose in a conversation on bee health for the central coast. Jeremy Rose is the author of Beekeeping in Coastal California and is the owner of California Bee Company, LLC.

The Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara is committed to preserving the craft of beekeeping by providing its members a cooperative atmosphere to gather and share information and experience. We strive to support our community through public outreach that promotes knowledge of pollinators and their importance in the environment.

This is a free event for all and membership of the guild is not required.

We look forward to seeing you, meeting you, and talking bees!