Bees & Pollinator Friendly Gardens & Honey

July 2, 2016 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM

Goleta Valley Beautiful's board of directors welcomes educators from the Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara who will discuss the significance of bees, current issues that threaten colonies, and their importance to Goleta Valley farms and neighborhoods. Join a guided tour of the nursery identifying the various plants that will attract and support butterflies and bees in your garden. After the talk we’ll have a tasting of local Santa Barbara honey from the member’s hives of the Beekeepers Guild!

*Goleta Valley Beautiful is a nonprofit environmental, educational, and community service organization. Our focus is recognizing outstanding residential landscaping projects that address issues of sustainability and environmental responsibility and promoting Healthy Environment/Connected Community. This is an opportunity to meet GVB board. www.goletavalleybeautiful.org

*Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara is committed to preserving the craft of beekeeping by providing its members a cooperative atmosphere to gather and share information and experience. We strive to support our community through public outreach that promotes knowledge of pollinators and their importance in the environment. www.beeguildsb.org

* Terra Sol garden Center has been in business since 2001. Mike Tully and Margaret Peavey are co-owners with many years of nursery, landscaping, design knowledge, and experience. Terra Sol is a full service garden center located in Goleta. We have a strong emphasis on low water landscapes as well as a natural/organic approach toward gardening. www.terrasol-gardencenter.com

We thank owners Mike Tully and Margaret Peavey for generously donating 10% of sales, during the event, to Goleta Valley Beautiful.

Questions: contact GVB/Rowena, [email protected] or Terra Sol/Mike 805-964-7811