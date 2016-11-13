Calendar » Beeswax Candle Dipping Workshop

November 13, 2016 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Beeswax Candle Dipping Workshop

Create beeswax candles in this exclusive workshop by Ann Dusenberry and Kathy Rem

We will learn the ancient process of dipping candles in the local Santa Barbara way. We will be outdoors and may attract the local bees, as the aroma of beeswax is almost irresistible for a bee, so fair warning is being given!

Workshop space is limited. Pre-registration is required by going to our web site's home page, clicking on the donate button. In the space designated “purpose”, on the payment page, please type “candle making workshop”. http://www.beeguildsb.org You can also reserve a spot via e-mail to [email protected]