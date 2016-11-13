Beeswax Candle Dipping Workshop
Beeswax Candle Dipping Workshop
Create beeswax candles in this exclusive workshop by Ann Dusenberry and Kathy Rem
We will learn the ancient process of dipping candles in the local Santa Barbara way. We will be outdoors and may attract the local bees, as the aroma of beeswax is almost irresistible for a bee, so fair warning is being given!
Workshop space is limited. Pre-registration is required by going to our web site's home page, clicking on the donate button. In the space designated “purpose”, on the payment page, please type “candle making workshop”. http://www.beeguildsb.org You can also reserve a spot via e-mail to [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara
- Starts: November 13, 2016 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Price: Members $25 Guests $35
- Location: 1619 San Leandro Lane
- Website: http://beeguildsb.org/?page_id=687
- Sponsors: Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara