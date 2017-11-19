Beeswax Candle Dipping Workshop
Create beeswax candles in this exclusive workshop by Ann Dusenberry and Kathy Rem
We will learn the ancient process of dipping candles in the local Santa Barbara way. We will be outdoors and may attract the local bees, as the aroma of beeswax is almost irresistible for a bee, so fair warning is being given!
Sunday November 19
11 am – 2 pm
1619 San Leandro Lane
Members $25 Guests $35
Workshop space is limited. Pre-registration is required by going to our Events page
http://www.beeguildsb.org
