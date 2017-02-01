Calendar » Beginning Backyard Beekeeping (B3)

February 1, 2017 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

The Beginning Backyard Beekeeping (B3) certification is designed from the ground up to cater to budding beekeepers seeking the shortest and most sensible path to having bees. The 4-week course will thoroughly prepare students with all the practical knowledge necessary to start working with honeybees in their own backyard.

An online test will be administered during the course and all passing students will receive official SBBA B3 patches, as well as receive an invitation to a catered B3 Graduation Celebration at the Buzz Hive in Whole Foods Santa Barbara. All students will receive official SBBA B3 diplomas as well!

Location: Marine Center Classroom, 125 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara 93109 at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Instructor: Andrew West