March 23, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

A special live stage tour celebrating the photographic works of Henry Diltz and Pattie Boyd will bring the legendary photographers’ work around the United States soon.

Titled Behind the Lens, each night of the run will feature Diltz (whom Rock Cellar Magazine spoke with at length in the past about his career) and Boyd on stage as they tell stories and present some photographs taken over the course of their respective careers.

This is the first installment of a series of music photography exhibitions put on by the Morrison Hotel Gallery with more in the works for a later date.

From the press release:

The first in this series features two photographers: HENRY DILTZ, considered one of the greatest music photographers of the last century with over 400,000 images in his archive and over 400 album covers to his name – The Doors, Crosby, Still and Nash, James Taylor to name a few; and PATTIE BOYD, the “Queen of the Sixties” a drop-dead gorgeous model, the inspiration for the timeless love songs ‘Something’, ‘Layla’ and ‘Wonderful Tonight,’ and acclaimed photographer, her intimate and revealing photographs of George Harrison and the Beatles and Eric Clapton among others.

Both Diltz and Boyd will tell stories related to their works as a multimedia presentation of still and moving images is presented on stage at venues in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, New York City and Massachusetts. In addition, attendees of the events will have the opportunity to purchase pieces at the venue.