“Being Mortal” Book Discussion Series
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC), in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, invites you to attend a weekly book discussion covering specific in-depth topics from Being Mortal, the best-selling book by Atul Gawande, a surgeon and writer for The New Yorker. The book explores the intersection of life, death, medicine and what matters in the end. Each discussion will be led by a panel of community experts. Go to www.vnhcsb.org/beingmortalbook to register and learn more or call the Central Library Reference Desk at (805)564-5604 for assistance. Seating is limited.
Date: Wednesdays – September 23, September 30, October 7, October 14
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Location: Santa Barbara Public Library Faulkner Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Cost: Free with registration.
Contact: Central Library Reference Desk (805)564-5604
