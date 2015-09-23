Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 11:57 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

“Being Mortal” Book Discussion Series

September 23, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) invites you to attend a weekly book discussion covering specific in-depth topics from Being Mortal, the best-selling book by Atul Gawande, a surgeon and writer for The New Yorker. The book explores the intersection of life, death, medicine and what matters in the end. Each discussion will be led by a panel of community experts. Go to www.vnhcsb.org/beingmortalbook to register and learn more or call the Central Library Reference Desk at (805)564-5604 for assistance. Seating is limited.

The book discussion will take place on consecutive Wednesdays, starting September 23rd. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: September 23, 2015 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Price: free with registration
  • Location: Santa Barbara Public Library Faulkner Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/beingmortalbook
 
 
 