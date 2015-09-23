“Being Mortal” Book Discussion Series
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) invites you to attend a weekly book discussion covering specific in-depth topics from Being Mortal, the best-selling book by Atul Gawande, a surgeon and writer for The New Yorker. The book explores the intersection of life, death, medicine and what matters in the end. Each discussion will be led by a panel of community experts. Go to www.vnhcsb.org/beingmortalbook to register and learn more or call the Central Library Reference Desk at (805)564-5604 for assistance. Seating is limited.
The book discussion will take place on consecutive Wednesdays, starting September 23rd.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 23, 2015 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: free with registration
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Library Faulkner Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/beingmortalbook