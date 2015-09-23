Calendar » “Being Mortal” Book Discussion Series

September 23, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) invites you to attend a weekly book discussion covering specific in-depth topics from Being Mortal, the best-selling book by Atul Gawande, a surgeon and writer for The New Yorker. The book explores the intersection of life, death, medicine and what matters in the end. Each discussion will be led by a panel of community experts. Go to www.vnhcsb.org/beingmortalbook to register and learn more or call the Central Library Reference Desk at (805)564-5604 for assistance. Seating is limited.

The book discussion will take place on consecutive Wednesdays, starting September 23rd.