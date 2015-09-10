Calendar » “Being Mortal” Film Screening

September 10, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) invites you to see the documentary, join the conversation, and explore what matters to you. Welcome and screening of the film will be from 5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. with panel discussion from 6:45p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Complimentary admission but registration is required by September 4th. Go to www.vnhcsb.org/beingmortal to register and learn more. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Marsha Goldman at [email protected] or call (805) 690-6242.