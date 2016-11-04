Calendar » Bel Canto by Candlelight

November 4, 2016 from 6:30pm

As part of the Santa Ynez Valley Quick Draw & Arts Festival’s Friday, Nov. 4, evening events, the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community has arranged for an intimate evening of exquisite voices, superb wines, and delectable dishes in the romantic courtyard and candlelit La Cav at the Sunstone Winery.

Arriving at 6:30pm, the “Bel Canto by Candlelight” soiree begins with an exceptional small plates reception with local chefs: Chef Giorgio Curti of Amaranto Catering, Chef Chris Joslyn of the Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, and Chef Amy Dixon of The Baker’s Table. Delectable Sunstone wines will be served along with an olive oil tasting, and guests will be able to browse an art and wine silent auction.

Following the reception, the candlelit La Cav will be filled with the pure voices of Internationally renowned tenor Eduardo Villa, a regular guest tenor at the Metropolitan Opera, Paris Opera, Rome Opera; baritone Brian Hotchkin, who has been “noted for his fine voice, which is strong and effortless through all ranges”; and soprano Nichole Dechaine who has a “precise and yet delicate style, exquisite tone, smooth delivery and brilliant energy”. Eduardo will sing La donna e mobile, Nessun Dorma, O sole mio, Granada, Maria, and duets with Nichole and Brian. Beverly Staples will be the accompanist.

General Admission to the event is $125 and includes a glass of Sunstone wine, small plates reception, and the concert. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.syvjc.org. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact 805-693-4243.

The Santa Ynez Valley Quick Draw & Arts Festival is being held the first weekend in November, 4-6. More information about all of the events planned, including the cornerstone Quick Draw event on Saturday, Nov. 5, can be found at www.santaynezvalleyarts.org.

Eduardo Villa is one of the few American-born tenors enjoying a successful international opera career. He has sung in the most prestigious opera houses in the world. His unique lyrico spinto voice has made him one of the best interpreters of Verdi repertoire, from Falstaff to Otello. The past few seasons at the Metropolitan Opera, he has been successful and highly acclaimed for his roles in Don Carlo, Aïda, Luisa Miller, Turandot, La Gioconda, Cavalleria Rusticana, Madama Butterfly and Carmen with Denyce Graves and under the baton of Maestro Placido Domingo, and Tosca with Debra Voight. Most recently, he sang the title role of Ernani with Thomas Hampson. He has sung Un Ballo in Moschera for Vancouver Opera, Michigan Opera, and Connecticut Opera. He has portrayed the role of Otello for Atlantic Opera, Michigan Opera, and Connecticut Opera. He has sung in Carmen with the Houston Grand Opera, Pacifica Opera, and Connecticut Opera, and performed Il Travatore with San Diego Opera, Seattle Opera, Atlantic Opera, New Orleans Opera, and Connecticut Opera. He has also performed Ernani with the Boston Opera.

His European career has been equally impressive. He is a leading guest artist with the Bayerische Staatsoper returning in the roles of Manon, Simon Boccanegra, Falstaff, and Hoffmann. In other German cities, he has performed La Traviata and Carmen in Hamburg, Macbeth and Mosé in Frankfurt, Madama Butterfly and Macbeth with the Deutsche Opera Berlin and Macbeth in Köln. In Switzerland he has performed Barble Bleue in Geneva, Viva la Mamma in Zürich, Lucia di Lammermoor, Manon, Madama Butterfly, Eugene Onegin, Simon Boccanegra, Cavalleria Rusticana, Il Trovotore, and Les Contes d’Hoffmann in the Basel Stadttheater. He sang La Gioconda in Wroclaw, Poland, Il Travatore in Helsinki, Finland, Carmen in Rome and Viva La Mamma in Vienna.

Mr. Villa has sung in France on the stages of the Paris Opera in Don Carlos (French V Acts), Il Corsair in Arena de Nîmes, Madama Butterfly in Nantes, and Les Contes d’Hoffmann in Metz. He has sung in Gijon and Monserrat, Spain in the role of Cavaradossi, and in Croatia with the Zagreb Opera in Un Ballo in Maschera. The past two seasons, he has performed in Aïda with Opera West in Perth, Australia, Il Travotore in Eugene, Oregon, Turandot and Madama Butterfly in Osaka, Nagasaki, and Tokyo, Japan. Pagliacci and Cavalleria Rusticana in Seattle, Washington, and is closing the season with Tosca in Mexico. In the summer of 2010-11, he performed in Otello in Buc-Versaille, in Tosca in Castle Montbauer and in Pogliacci in Castle Braumfels.