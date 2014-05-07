Calendar » Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

May 7, 2014 from 8:00pm

A rare chance to see two of the world’s most highly regarded banjo players and fearless musical explorers – Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn – together. Each has won independent acclaim: Fleck, as the 14 Grammy-winning musical chameleon; Washburn, as the “daring, definite talent” (The Wall Street Journal) with the beguiling voice. But throughout the years, the husband and wife have always made music with each other, whether for their own pleasure, for family and friends, as part of the Sparrow Quartet or in very rare impromptu performances. During their first Santa Barbara appearance as a duo, the husband and wife team perform a mix of traditional and original songs.