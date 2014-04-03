Calendar » Bella Rosa Galleries on State Street features watercolorist Erin Williams in solo show April Shower

April 3, 2014 from 5pm - 8pm

April 1 – 30 / Artist Reception: Thursday, April 3, 2014, 5-8 p.m.



SANTA BARBARA – Bella Rosa Galleries on 1103 State Street is pleased to present April Showers, a solo exhibition of new work by watercolorist Erin Williams. Please join us on Thursday, April 3, from 5 – 8pm, for the exhibition opening and to meet the artist.



April Showers will feature Erin’s vibrant, large-scale paintings of seascapes and flowers that capture the divinity and beauty of nature. “Erin’s art is filled with a joy that is contagious. We welcome the community to join us in celebrating Spring's renewal,” says Bella Rosa gallery owner, Joe Belrose.



Accomplished watercolorist Erin Williams began her professional career as a full time artist in 1985 upon receiving her MFA in painting at the State University of New York at Albany where she was awarded with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Art. After a bi-coastal upbringing between NY and CA, including studies at the Academy of Art in San Francisco, Erin returned to the west coast to settle down in a lush, picturesque valley outside of Eugene, OR.

In 2006, following the message from a dream, Erin moved to Santa Barbara where she lives with her current partner in an enchanted ocean front home where she paints the semi-tropical beauty that surrounds her. Her work has recently included a solo exhibition at Gallery Los Olivos and The Village Galleries in Maui. Her designs have been licensed as fabric, gift wrap, tabletop ware, wall decor, greeting cards, tile murals, wooden puzzles and more.



Erin Williams’ works are on display at the Bella Rosa Galleries through April 30, 2014.



Bella Rosa Galleries

1103 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Gallery Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Admission: Free



For more images and more information, please contact Erin Williams at (805) 259-4568 or [email protected]