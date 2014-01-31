Calendar » Bells Atlas

January 31, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Bells Atlas emerges from the vibrant cultural and musical backdrop of Oakland, CA. Blending heavy percussion, soulful vocal harmonies, and thoughtful arrangements, this dynamic group captures the essence of Afro-Indie Soul, but has a sound that is uniquely their own. They combine an eclectic range of influences, including Highlife, Hip-Hop, Samba, R&B, and aspects of Indie Pop. Quickly drawing a wide audience with diverse tastes, Bells Atlas is fresh off their first full-length album, intent on providing their listeners with an experience that incessantly grabs the ear and evokes relentless body movement. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating.