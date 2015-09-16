Calendar » Belly Dance and Dances of the Middle East

September 16, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Have fun and get fit as you practice the beautiful art of belly dance at SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

Alexandra King, Santa Barbara’s award-winning belly dance instructor, and former dance director of the UCSB Middle East Dance Ensemble, will teach an 8-week class on the ancient art of belly dance.

Explore the historic roots going back to India and Persia, and the cultural, historical and geographical elements of these areas.

This class will focus on the Ghawazee style of belly dance. The Ghawazee are a matriarchal tribe of gypsies who, like Spain’s gitana, fostered and preserved the art of belly dance in its pure form. This course will run for 8 consecutive Wednesdays, starting September 16th.

Course number: 608747. Register online at: www.theCLL.org