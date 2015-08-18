Calendar » Beneath the Helmet: From High School to the Home Front

August 18, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Beneath the Helmet: From High School to the Home Front is a coming-of-age story which follows the journey of five Israeli high school graduates who are drafted into the army to defend their country. At the age of 18, away from their homes, families and friends, these young individuals undergo a demanding, inspiring journey, reveling the core of who they are and who they want to be.

From the creators of the PBS-featured documentary film Israel Inside: How a Small Nation Makes a Big Difference, Beneath the Helmet illustrates how these young men and women are defending not only their homes, but also the values of peace, equality, opportunity, democracy, religious tolerance and women’s rights.