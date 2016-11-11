Calendar » Benefit Concert for Creativity and Awakening

November 11, 2016 from 7:30 pm

Description

The Santa Barbara community welcomes world-renowned musicians Hauschka and the Brothers Koren of The Kin. With a keen interest in the experiment of self-expression and a propensity toward involving their audiences in the creative process, The Kin have toured the world many times over both as headliners and as direct support for artists such as Coldplay, PINK, Bon Jovi and Rod Stewart. As founders of FARM, an innovative aspiring artist accelerator, they are in continual study of the alchemy of creative expression.

Hauschka is an independent experimental musician based in Dusseldorf, Germany who is internationally recognized as a leading 21st century exponent of prepared piano technique. Ever unpredictable and innovative, he plays to sold-out audiences around the world and is compared to the likes of Eric Satie, John Cage and Steve Reich. The upcoming feature film “Lion” scored by Hauschka and Dustin O¹Halloran has been shortlisted for award season.

More than two inspiring performances, this special evening includes an open conversation around creativity and its place in Awakening led by Dawa Tarchin Phillips, a Master Dharma Teacher, the resident teacher at Bodhi Path Santa Barbara and Director of Education at UCSB¹s Center for Mindfulness and Human Potential, and Jack Canfield, coauthor of the New York Times bestsellers The Success Principles and the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, along with Hauschka, the Brothers Koren and special guests.

Price: $29 - $129

Reserved Seating Buy Tickets at http://checkout.lobero.com/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=8892

Lobero Theater

3 E Canon Perdido St

Santa Barbara, CA 93101Open in Maps

Additional Info

Santa Barbara Bodhi Path presents

