Calendar » Benefit Concert for the Victims of Mexico Earthquake

December 9, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Benefit Concert for the victims of Mexico’s earthquake.

ANACAPA SCHOOL

814 Santa Barbara Street

December 9, 2018

12:00-4:00

Last September Mexico was struck by a series of earthquakes, leaving families without homes and basic resources. The areas that have not received much aid are the rural areas, including remote areas with Indigenous communities.

El Congreso Nacional Indigena, (National Indigenous Congress), an organization of communities, nations and indigenous tribes of Mexico, has been providing aid to these affected communities to rebuild homes and reactivate the local economy. Local band Ensamble vientos Del Sur is supporting this cause by organizing a benefit concert for the community of Juchitan Oaxaca. The Concert will take place at The Anacapa School 814 Santa Barbara St on December 9th from 12: to 4:00 PM The bands performing at the event are: Grupo Maferefun (Afro Cuban Folklore), Flor de Kanela (Sephardic music), Chucumite/ Los Tigres de la Sierra (Son Jarocho) and The Adobes (Anacapa School Ensemble Music). There will be food and beverages to enjoy. Hope to see you there for an afternoon of great music for a great cause.