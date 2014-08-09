Calendar » Benefit for Subsistence Farmers in India

August 9, 2014 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

A team of local volunteers will hold a benefit Aug. 9 to support a sustainable agriculture project in India.

The benefit, featuring Indian cuisine, Bollywood dancing and films, a silent auction and no-host bar, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at India House, 418 State St., downtown Santa Barbara. The event will feature a performance and dance instruction by Bhavika Prajapati of BollwoodSB Studio.

The team will spend two weeks in the Udaipur district in central India working with community members, subsistence farmers and their families constructing small sub-surface dams, water barriers and land partitions to reclaim monsoon rainwater for crops. The goal is sustainable agriculture to decrease hunger and poverty.

Although India is emerging as an economic power with an increasing middle class, the majority of its citizens struggle with endemic poverty. Large numbers of India's poorest people live in the country's semi-arid regions where deforestation, poor land management, water shortages and the harsh climate create survival challenges.

The water project is sponsored by Developing World Connections (DWC), a Canadian non-profit organization that connects volunteers to community restoration and sustainability programs in some of the world's most impoverished areas. DWC’s U.S. partner for the India project is LifeChronicles, a Santa Barbara non-profit organization that films interviews with elderly people and chronically ill loved ones. LifeChronicles’ contributions include providing a vehicle for tax-deductible donations and international communications.

A $40 tax-deductible donation per guest will be requested at the door.