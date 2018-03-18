Calendar » Benefit Poetry Reading for La Casa de Maria

March 18, 2018 from 3:00 - 4:30

The charmed oaks and gardens of La Casa de Maria have nurtured artists, writers, thinkers, healers, hermits, peacemakers, worshippers and revelers

from all walks and denominations—for over 60 years. Now it is time to heal this healing ground with a benefit poetry reading for La Casa, which was damaged by the mudslide on January 9th. Join us for an afternoon of poetry, music and renewal.

Readers include Santa Barbara Poets Laureate Perie Longo, Enid Osborn, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, David Starkey, Paul Willis and Chryss Yost, plus Gudrun Bortman, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Christopher Buckley, Lois Klein, Nancy Lee and John Ridland. Bob Sedivy will play the Japanese flute.