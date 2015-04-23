Calendar » Benefit Screening of Airplane! With Jerry Zucker and Robert Hays

April 23, 2015 from 7:15pm

35TH ANNIVERSARY BENEFIT SCREENING OF AIRPLANE! with WRITER/DIRECTOR JERRY ZUCKER, AND ACTOR ROBERT HAYS

AT THE RIVIERA THEATER ON THURSDAY, APRIL 23RD



Santa Barbara Hillel presents the 35th Anniversary screening of one of the funniest movies of all time. AIRPLANE! will be screened at the Riviera Theater on Thursday, April 23rd .

Writer/director Jerry Zucker and actor Robert Hays (Ted Striker) will participate in a Q & A following the film.

AIRPLANE! was ranked sixth on Bravo’s 100 Funniest Movies. In 2008 Airplane! was selected by Empire magazine as one of The 500 Greatest Movies of All Time and in 2012 was voted No. 1 in The 50 Funniest Comedies Ever poll and has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2010, the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Tickets to VIP reception with Jerry Zucker and Robert Hays are available for $125 and include preferred seating. Regular tickets are $25. All proceeds from the event will benefit Santa Barbara Hillel. For tickets contact: [email protected]

or 805-968-1280 x21 or http://santabarbara.hillel.org/home/support/airplane!-benefit-screening. Doors open at 7:15pm.