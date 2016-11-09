Calendar » Bernhard

November 9, 2016 from 8:00pm

Commissioned by LAUNCH PAD, Bernhard is set during war time—when up is down, love is death, and spit-takes are suddenly a lot less funny. As young Bernhard searches for his estranged mother, he tries to keep his promise to his grandmother to “not die.” But could he do more than survive? Could he actually live? Loosely inspired by the harrowing life of Austrian author Thomas Bernhard as well as today’s headlines, Bernhard is about survival and the paths we choose to travel in life. Our own past, present, and futures intertwine in this timeless yet timely dark comedy.

Running November 4-5, 8-12 /8pm ; 6, 12-13 /2pm

Location: UCSB Performing Arts Theater

Tickets:

$17 General Admission

$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child