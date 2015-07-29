Calendar » Bernie Sanders is running for President!

July 29, 2015 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Bernie Sanders, the Independent US Senator from Vermont, is running for President! He is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for 2016, because the next POTUS will most likely be either a Republican or a Democrat, not an independent, nor a smaller party candidate.

Bernie offers a progressive agenda much different from Hillary Clinton or any Republican.

Come meet new friends and find out what Senator Bernie Sanders can bring to America:

Wednesday, 29th July, 2015 at the Goleta Public Library, 500 North Fairview Ave. Goleta, CA 93117.

6:30pm doors open,

7pm live video broadcast from Bernie, followed by discussion and organizing.

Please RSVP and for information phone 805-705-7530 or see website

https://go.berniesanders.com/page/event/detail/july29organizingmeeting/4v743