November 1, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Best Bare Root Fruit Trees for Santa Barbara

Joint Meeting with California Rare Fruit Growers

Speaker: Larry Saltzman

In December and January local nurseries sell apples, pears, stone fruit, mulberries and figs while the trees are dormant. Larry Saltzman, President of the Channel Islands Chapter of California Rare Fruit Growers, will describe some of the most productive and beautiful fruit trees you can plant in our region. He will also list Central Coast Nurseries from Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties where you can buy fruit trees.

Larry and his wife Linda have a garden with approximately 125 fruit trees on their 1/3 acre property where they live. Larry is also involved with the Mesa Harmony Garden orchard where fruit is grown for the Food Bank. Mesa Harmony Garden is also an educational center with workshops on how to plant and maintain fruit trees, along with Permaculture classes. Larry has a certificate in Permaculture design and has taught numerous classes on Food Forests and other Permaculture topics.

Meeting regularly since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.