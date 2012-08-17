Calendar » Best of Broadway Concert

August 17, 2012 from 7:30PM - 10:30PM

Songbook Series is a musical theatre cabaret show performed at various live music venues in the Santa Barbara area. Come by to hear everything from contemporary musical theatre to classic rock and roll, performed by some of the best local talent that Santa Barbara has to offer. All proceeds go directly towards our future productions. In association with the Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater, we are proud to present The Best of Broadway. Enjoy an evening of your favorite Broadway hits!