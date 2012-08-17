Best of Broadway Concert
Songbook Series is a musical theatre cabaret show performed at various live music venues in the Santa Barbara area. Come by to hear everything from contemporary musical theatre to classic rock and roll, performed by some of the best local talent that Santa Barbara has to offer. All proceeds go directly towards our future productions. In association with the Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater, we are proud to present The Best of Broadway. Enjoy an evening of your favorite Broadway hits!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: outoftheboxtheatre
- Starts: August 17, 2012 7:30PM - 10:30PM
- Price: $10
- Location: Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, California 93013
- Website: http://plazatheatercarpinteria.com/