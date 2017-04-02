Calendar » Best of Central Coast Beer Trail

April 2, 2017 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

The official closing event of Central Coast Beer Week 2017, Best of the Central Coast Beer Trail will be held on Sunday, April 2nd from Noon to 4:00 PM. Enjoy unlimited tastings of the best beers on the Central Coast from 21 local breweries. Best of Central Coast Beer Trail is a benefit for the Central Coast Beer Trail, a nonprofit group made up of the independent craft breweries from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The CCBT is working to celebrate the breweries in our community, share their stories, and connect them with the neighborhoods in which they brew.

Best of the Central Coast Beer Trail:

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Noon – 4pm

418 N. Salsipuedes St., Santa Barbara, CA

http://bestofcentralcoastbeer.nightout.com

Cost: $30 in advance online, $40 at the door

Tickets: http://bestofcentralcoastbeer.nightout.com