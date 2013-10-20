Calendar » Best of Story Pirates

October 20, 2013 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2775 or (805) 893-3535

Best of Story Pirates

“The Story Pirates teach kids a love of creative writing... It’s crazy entertaining.”

– Jon Stewart, host of The Daily Show

In the Story Pirates universe, cats fly, kung-fu ninja babies fight crime, and tickle monsters have been known to take over the world. Based on the idea that every child has a story to tell, this whimsical New York City theater group uses stories written by elementary school kids as source material for outrageous, over-the-top, side-splitting musical plays. With songs, props and puppets, they’ll take to the Campbell Hall stage to share their greatest hits from years of riveting storytelling. Listen closely, mateys – they just may bring out the creative writer in your family!

Approx. 50 minutes

Available on the Family Fun series. Not available on Create Your Own series.

The Fun Starts Early!

An hour before the show, the fun kicks off with balloons, face painting and craft-making parties for kids.

Best for ages 4 and up