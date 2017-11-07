Calendar » Best Practices in Customer Service - SBCC Career Skills Institute

November 7, 2017 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

This course teaches students how to apply strategies that will retain your valuable customer base and earn repeat business. Students will learn how to resolve complaints, manage verbal and nonverbal communication, and the steps for defusing angry customers.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Customer Relations Certificate. Students who complete this badge will develop a deep understanding of communication skills related to quality customer service, collaborative problem solving, and different personality styles.

To obtain the Customer Relations Certificate, students must complete a total of three courses: (1) Best Practices in Customer Service (2) The Art of Negotiating and Collaborating (3) Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships

Best Practices in Customer Service takes place on Tuesday November 7 from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, with a one hour lunch break included.

Course number: PRO NC050 (CRN 39738)

Date: Tuesday, November 7th.

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.