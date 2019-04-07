Beth Macy
Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America
“Dopesick follows the long chain of preventable, profit-driven human misery that is the opioid crisis.” New York Magazine
Award-winning investigative reporter Beth Macy delves into America’s 20-plus year struggle with opioid addiction in Dopesick, her bestselling book on the deadly epidemic. Through her harrowing and compassionate portraits of the people behind the raging opioid crisis – from its victims to its profiteers – Macy illustrates how this national crisis has persisted for so long and become so firmly entrenched, and where we go from here.
FREE EVENT; no advance tickets required
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: April 7, 2019 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/details.aspx?PerfNum=4072
- Sponsors: UCSB Arts & Lectures