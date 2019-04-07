Pixel Tracker

Beth Macy

April 7, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America

Dopesick follows the long chain of preventable, profit-driven human misery that is the opioid crisis.” New York Magazine

Award-winning investigative reporter Beth Macy delves into America’s 20-plus year struggle with opioid addiction in Dopesick, her bestselling book on the deadly epidemic. Through her harrowing and compassionate portraits of the people behind the raging opioid crisis – from its victims to its profiteers – Macy illustrates how this national crisis has persisted for so long and become so firmly entrenched, and where we go from here. 

FREE EVENT; no advance tickets required

 

