Bethany Hamilton to Speak at Westmont

April 10, 2015 from 5:45 pm

Bethany Hamilton, whose autobiography, “Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board,” inspired the 2011 film “Soul Surfer,” speaks Friday, April 10, at 5:45 p.m. in Westmont’s Murchison Gym. Westmont hosts Night of Champions, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Fellowship of Christian Athletes (SBFCA), which includes special guest Britt Merrick. Tickets to the event are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and can be purchased at santabarbarafca.org/noc.