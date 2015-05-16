Calendar » Betsy Green - “Tales of everyday life in Santa Barbara 100 years ago” at SB Genealogical Meeting.

May 16, 2015 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Betsy Green, presents “Tales of everyday life in Santa Barbara 100 years ago” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, May 16, 2015 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

1914 was the year of: the tango, the 500-year flood, “tidal waves,” stunt pilots, Buffalo Bill, Pancho Villa, Sex at the Arlington Hotel, knee-length bathing suits, the war in Europe, an X-rated movie, Peter-the-movie-dog, glowing fish, Mule Man, Rattlesnake Jim, Flying “A” films, Martha Graham, German warships, Charlie Chaplin, the Rose Parade, and much more.

Betsy’s newest book, Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1914, tells it like it was, along with a healthy dollop of humor. Her history and humor column is read by thousands of Santa Barbarans. Betsy’s columns are drawn from articles in the SB newspapers of 1914.

Betsy J. Green has been writing and speaking about local history for more than 25 years. She writes a history and humor column called Way Back When for the local website Edhat.com, and another history column for The Mesa Paper. In her misspent youth, she worked as an editor at Reader's Digest and World Book Encyclopedia. She is also the author of Discovering the History of Your House -- and Your Neighborhood. Betsy is also working on MESApedia - a history of the Mesa.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

