Betsy Green, Local Author and Historian, Speaks at Genealogical Society Meeting

September 16, 2017 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Betsy Green, local author and historian will present, “Decoding Deeds” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, September 16th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.

You might know the location of the house or farm where grandpa and grandma lived, but did you know that the deed for their property can contain information useful in your genealogy search?

Betsy J. Green has been a writer for more than 35 years. As a freelancer, she contributed articles to newspapers and magazines in the U.S. and abroad. She specializes in writing about local history and architecture. She researched and wrote about the history of more than 85 homes, and was responsible for nominating five properties to the National Register of Historic Places.

Green is a former associate editor of Reader’s Digest and staff editor of World Book Encyclopedia. She writes a history & humor column called “Way Back When” for the Santa Barbara website edhat.com, and a history column for “The Mesa Paper.” She is the author of six books -- including “Discovering the History of Your House and Your Neighborhood,” “MESApedia,” and the “Way Back When” series of local history & humor books. She has presented programs in Santa Barbara for the Genealogy Society, the Historical Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Women’s Club, Rotary groups, and other local organizations. Her next book “Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1917” will be available in November.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438